Senate staffer is caught filming amateur gay pornography in hearing room as graphic video emerges

A frisky Congressional staffer has been accused of filming an amateur gay porn video inside a Senate hearing room.The employee had sex with an unknown man within the confines of the politically significant building, according to the Daily Caller. A video obtained by the outlet shows the staffer allegedly engaging in sex acts within what appears to be a conference room in the Hart Senate Office Building.

The staffer is seen in a separate picture naked and on all fours on a table where Senators often sit and ask questions during hearings.

Footage of the explicit scene initially shows the staffer allegedly having sex with an unknown man.

It then pans to show off the interior of the clearly identifiable Senate hearing room.

A separate photo published by the Daily Caller shows the man on his hands and knees facing the camera while only wearing a jock strap.

