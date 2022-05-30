BREITBART:

Senate Republicans continue to agitate for further conflict with Russia as Americans honor those who served on Memorial Day weekend.

President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States will not send rocket systems to Ukraine that could potentially strike Russia; reports suggested the administration mulled whether to send these long-range missile systems to the embattled nation.

The Washington Post noted that the Biden White House considered sending Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), which would allow the Ukrainian government to fire rockets much further than their current military capacity allows. This has been a top request of Ukraine.

The White House reportedly had concerns that providing these rockets to Ukraine could result in Ukraine firing the missile into Russian territory and escalate the conflict.

Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer, said that giving Ukraine those systems could invite serious risk.

“Whether we believe we are climbing the escalatory ladder or not, it’s irrelevant, it’s how the Russians perceive it, because they are acting on it,” Koffler explained.

READ MORE