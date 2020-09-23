Town Hall:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who knew about Hunter’s role at Burisma, later denied “knowledge about any of that” during a 2019 town hall in New Hampshire, but the report details “evidence to the contrary.”

A new interim report from the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees released Wednesday shows at least two members of the Obama administration raised red flags over Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas firm, while his father, then vice president, was in charge of U.S. policy toward the country.

“Even though Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board cast a shadow over the work of those advancing anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine, the Committees are only aware of two individuals who raised concerns to their superiors,” the 87-page report says. “Despite the efforts of these individuals, their concerns appear to have fallen on deaf ears.”

Those two individuals were identified as State Department official George Kent and Amos Hochstein, the former U.S. special envoy and coordinator for International Energy Affairs.

ent’s concerns, raised with the vice president’s office, went unaddressed. He described the situation as being “very awkward” in an email to colleagues in September 2016: “Furthermore, the presence of Hunter Biden on the Burisma board was very awkward for all U.S. officials pushing an anticorruption agenda in Ukraine.”

Hochstein, for his part, spoke to Vice President Biden and Hunter about his concerns with Biden on the board of Burisma. According to the executive summary, he feared the placement “enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.”

