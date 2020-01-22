NY POST

The Senate passed Mitch McConnell’s impeachment trial rules along party lines early Wednesday — ending a 13-hour day of debate on the Senate floor capped off with an admonishment from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to both the president’s defense team and Democratic House managers. Ten of 11 amendments introduced by Democrats were shot down by Republicans in a party-line vote. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the only lawmaker to break with her party during one of the amendment votes. As the debate drew to a close, Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, chided both sides following a heated exchange between House Judiciary Committee chief Jerry Nadler and President Trump’s lawyers.

