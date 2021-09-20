Senate Parliamentarian Crushes Democrat Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough has reportedly ruled that Democrats’ plan to slip a massive amnesty for millions of illegal aliens into a budget reconciliation package is outside the scope of budgetary matters, likely crushing the plan.

On Sunday evening, MacDonough ruled the amnesty plan can likely not be included in a budget reconciliation package — a filibuster-proof maneuver that only needs majority support in the Senate.

“Changing the law to clear the way to [lawful permanent resident] status is tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact,” MacDonough wrote in her decision rejecting the amnesty’s inclusion.

