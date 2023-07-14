A bipartisan alliance of senators plans to force the declassification of top secret US government UFO files — en masse — demanding results in less than a year’s time.

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer of New York, in partnership with Republican Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, are leading the effort, which will appoint a nine-member review panel to assess all classified government UFO records.

The news comes in the wake of explosive and bizarre public testimony from retired senior intelligence official David Grusch, who has alleged US military and defense contractor stonewalling on evidence of crashed UFOs, recovered ‘beings,’ and UFO-related deaths.

Grusch’s testimony has been corroborated in classified hearings with other defense sector witnesses, according to comments made by Senator Rubio last month, who has voiced concerns these classified UFO programs are ‘accountable to no one.’

‘You now will have a process through which we will declassify this material,’ a spokeswoman for Senator Schumer said.

