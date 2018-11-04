BREITBART

The Senate Judiciary Committee released its full and final report Saturday into the allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, finding “no evidence” to corroborate them. The report is 414 printed pages long, of which 28 are the report itself and the rest are 53 exhibits. The report declares:

After an extensive investigation that included the thorough review of all potentially credible evidence submitted and interviews of more than 40 individuals with information relating to the allegations, including classmates and friends of all those involved, Committee investigators found no witness who could provide any verifiable evidence to support any of the allegations brought against Justice Kavanaugh. In other words, following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh.

