New York Post:

Georgia Senate hopeful Reverend Raphael Warnock is facing scrutiny over a 2016 sermon in which he called on the US to “repent for its worship of whiteness” over the success of President Trump’s candidacy.

Video of the sermon, delivered in October 2016 at Emory University, reemerged over the weekend, as the battle between Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their special Senate race heats up.

In the sermon, entitled “How Towers Tumble,” Warnock discussed Genesis 11:4, in which humans want to construct a tower reaching heaven over fear of being scattered across Earth.

“Somebody lied and told them that uniformity, that sameness, homogeneity, was the key to their survival. Somebody lied and told them that diversity was a threat to their identity,” Warnock said a few minutes into his 20-minute sermon.

“God made all human beings in God’s image,” Warnock said, adding that it was humans who decided that “some human beings are better than other human beings.”

“That’s a construction. It’s called bigotry, it’s called racism and sexism and misogyny and xenophobia. Race is not a biological factor, it’s a sociological construct. God made us, but we make stuff up.”

“We have constructed towers of domination that lift up a few, structures of evil that God never intended in the first place. When the quality of your education and access to basic health care is a function of your ZIP code, the whole city suffers. And the tower tumbles,” the reverend continued.

Read more at The New York Post