Senate Democrats Shield Financial Transparency: 87,000 IRS Agents Hired to Investigate our Finances, Yet Block Oversight Committee to Monitor U.S. Taxpayers’ Money to Ukraine

Senate Democrats rallied on Wednesday night to oppose the establishment of a new office intended to audit taxpayers’ money sent to Ukraine as military aid.

This proposal was included as a provision in the annual defense spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), for the fiscal year 2024.

While everyday Americans are struggling with Biden’s inflation, Democrats continue to harass Americans with thousands of new IRS agents while sending billions in taxpayer dollars to Ukraine, and they won’t even support basic oversight.

The opposition to the creation of the Office of the Lead Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance saw forty-five Democrats, including every member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, voting against the amendment, according to New York Post.

Independent Senators Angus King (Maine) and Bernie Sanders (Vermont), as well as Republican Senator Rand Paul (Kentucky), also sided with the Democrats.

This move saw several key Democrats, including Jacky Rosen (Nevada), Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), and Bob Casey (Pennsylvania), preventing the amendment from reaching the necessary 60-vote threshold.

READ MORE