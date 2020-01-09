Senate Democrats begin breaking with Nancy Pelosi on articles of impeachment

NY POST

Increasingly impatient Senate Democrats have started speaking out about their desire for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told Politico that House Democrats “should move on” and send the articles to the Senate. “I think [the trial] needs to start, I really do. I can’t tell the House how to do their business. I would never try to tell Speaker Pelosi … Let us do what we have to do over here,” the red-state Democrat told a Washington Post reporter. He also acknowledged that Pelosi’s holdout did accomplish one thing: pushing former national security adviser John Bolton to publicly admit his willingness to testify.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST


Advertisements