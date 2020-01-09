NY POST

Increasingly impatient Senate Democrats have started speaking out about their desire for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) told Politico that House Democrats “should move on” and send the articles to the Senate. “I think [the trial] needs to start, I really do. I can’t tell the House how to do their business. I would never try to tell Speaker Pelosi … Let us do what we have to do over here,” the red-state Democrat told a Washington Post reporter. He also acknowledged that Pelosi’s holdout did accomplish one thing: pushing former national security adviser John Bolton to publicly admit his willingness to testify.

