Here are the main takeaways of what is in the $2 trillion stimulus package the Senate is working on to ease some of the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus. The Senate on Wednesday passed an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus package to provide health care and economic aid amid the coronavirus outbreak and national shutdown of American daily life. It now has to pass the House before going to the president’s desk for his signature. Here’s a look at some of the highlights included in the sprawling, 500 page-plus measure. Checks and Unemployment The package provides direct financial help to Americans in the form of stimulus checks sent out to many Americans. The proposal would include a one-time payment of $1,200 per adult, $2,400 per couple in the U.S. and $500 a child. The stimulus checks would phase out for individuals making more than $75,000 and would no longer qualify for those making more than $99,000. Those thresholds double for couples. Democrats said the package specifically would help replace the salaries of furloughed workers for four months, rather than the three months first proposed. Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.

