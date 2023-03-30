The Senate blocked on Wednesday an amendment that would create an inspector general to oversee the more than $110 billion in aid granted to Ukraine.

The Senate voted on Hawley Amendment Number 40 to S. 316, a bill that would repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorization of Military Force (AUMF). S. 316 passed through the Senate.

The amendment failed 26-68, with six senators not voting against the amendment to the bill.

Hawley’s amendment would create an “Office of the Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance,” which would be charged with overseeing the more than $110 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine.

