CNBC:

The Senate blocked dueling bills to fund the government on Thursday, leaving no clear path to ending the longest government shutdown ever.

Both a Republican-backed proposal and a measure supported by Democrats did not get the 60 votes needed to pass. The failures to find a resolution come as 800,000 federal workers already stretched for cash start to miss another paycheck on Friday.

A GOP-backed measure to fund Trump’s border wall and offer limited legal protections for some immigrants failed in a 50-47 vote. Three senators — Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mike Lee of Utah — broke with their parties.

A plan supported by Democrats fared better, but also fell short of 60 votes.

Democrats and some Republicans in the Senate have urged Trump to temporarily reopen the government while the White House and Congress negotiate a broader immigration deal. Trump has insisted on securing funding for the wall before he agrees to fund the government.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he will not back a deal Trump does not support — even though the Senate voted unanimously before the shutdown started to keep the government running without funding for the barrier.



