The Senate advanced on Tuesday a stop-gap spending bill that allocates $12 billion in aid to Ukraine and $3 billion for Afghan resettlement.
The Senate voted to invoke cloture on the legislative vehicle for the continuing resolution (CR), a stop-gap spending bill that would continue to fund the federal government until December 16.
The Senate invoked cloture 72-23, featuring strong Republican and Democrat support for the motion.
The legislation, among other things, would provide:
- $12.3 billion in economic and military aid to Ukraine
- $1 billion for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP)
- $2.5 billion in funding for New Mexico to recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire
- $20 million for water infrastructure in Jackson, Mississippi
- a five-year reauthorization of FDA user fees
- $3 billion for the State Department to facilitate Afghan resettlement, and the FBI would receive $15 million to vet Afghan refugees
- $35 million to prepare and respond to “potential and radiological incidents in Ukraine”