The Senate advanced on Tuesday a stop-gap spending bill that allocates $12 billion in aid to Ukraine and $3 billion for Afghan resettlement.

The Senate voted to invoke cloture on the legislative vehicle for the continuing resolution (CR), a stop-gap spending bill that would continue to fund the federal government until December 16.

The Senate invoked cloture 72-23, featuring strong Republican and Democrat support for the motion.

The legislation, among other things, would provide:

$12.3 billion in economic and military aid to Ukraine

$1 billion for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP)

$2.5 billion in funding for New Mexico to recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon fire

$20 million for water infrastructure in Jackson, Mississippi

a five-year reauthorization of FDA user fees

$3 billion for the State Department to facilitate Afghan resettlement, and the FBI would receive $15 million to vet Afghan refugees

$35 million to prepare and respond to “potential and radiological incidents in Ukraine”

