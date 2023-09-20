Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats Will ‘Parachute’ Michelle Obama in to Replace Joe Biden for 2024 Election

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) believes the Democrat Party will “parachute” former First Lady Michelle Obama in to replace President Joe Biden, who will be “jettisoned” out before the 2024 election, arguing that former President Barack Obama is the “puppet master” running the Biden administration.

On Monday, Cruz discussed the possibility that Biden will not be the nominee for the Democrat Party in the upcoming election on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” noting that the odds of such a scenario have “risen significantly” given that Democrats are now “nervous.”

