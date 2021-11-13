Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) called on the State Department to designate the radical Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group last week, as the Biden administration is accused of boosting the extremist group in the Middle East.

The bill, which was reintroduced by the two last Thursday and is titled “the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act,” demands the State Department designate the group as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).”

The move would also require the State Department to report to Congress over the possibility that the Muslim Brotherhood — whose motto declares, “The Koran is our law, jihad is our way, dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope,” — meets the “legal criteria for designation” of a terrorist organization, thereby enabling the U.S. to “take action that could stifle the funding they receive to promote their malign activities.”

