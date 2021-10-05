NY Post

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was confronted by another group of activists on Monday during her trip back to Washington, DC, one day after she was accosted while teaching a class at Arizona State University. During and after her flight to Reagan National Airport, the Arizona Democrat was filmed by protesters who pressed her on her resistance to voting for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Video footage uploaded to Twitter showed Sinema walking through the airport and talking on her cellphone as several protesters gathered around her, filming on their phones. One protester could be seen holding a sign that read, “Don’t sink our bill.” As a TSA agent walked behind the senator, another protester could be heard asking, “Hi, Senator Sinema, I want to ask if you can explain to the American people what you’re planning on cutting from Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan?”

