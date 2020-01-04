Jerusalem Post:

While a serving US president usually needs Congress to officially declare war, the US has not declared war against any nation since 1942

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and California Representative Ro Khanna introduced legislation on Friday that would prohibit funding “for offensive military force in or against Iran without prior congressional authorization.”In their joint statement, they argued that measures to restrict funds for such military activities were passed by a bipartisan, 251-margin vote in the House of Representatives, but were later stripped from the National Defense Authorization Act adopted by Congress in December.