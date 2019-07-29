GATEWAYPUNDIT

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) posted a video Saturday bragging about how he had escorted an eight-and-a-half months pregnant migrant from Mexico into the U.S. because the woman allegedly was having a difficult pregnancy. Wyden does not tell viewers that the woman is a Mexican citizen and that she brought her husband and 3-year-old son with her across the border. Apparently there are no competent maternity hospitals in Mexico. Wyden said he was touring a migrant facility in Juarez, Mexico accompanied by a doctor who diagnosed a pregnant Mexican woman seeking asylum in the U.S. as having a potentially fatal condition. Wyden brought the woman to a border checkpoint and talked his way past the guards. “I went across the border into Juarez, Mexico to tour a shelter housing asylum seekers being forced to stay in Mexico instead of the U.S. while they wait to hear if they’ve been granted asylum. They are fleeing persecution and violence, seeking a better life for their families.”

