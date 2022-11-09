Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was projected to defeat radical Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) on Thursday with 93 percent of the vote counted.

The projected victory is significant victory because Wisconsin was one 21 Republican-controlled seats up for election. Democrats only had 14 seats to defend. Wisconsin, along with North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, was among the most competitive Republican seats to hold.

Overall, the Badger State Senate race was the fifth most expensive Senate race at $185,811,066, according to Open Secrets. Barnes’s campaign spent $32,040,023 million trying to unseat Johnson.

Leading in the polls since mid-September, Johnson defeated Barnes by highlighting his soft-on-crime record. Barnes was one of the most radical candidate in the 2022 cycle.

Barnes supported defunding police departments and allowing felons to retain the right to vote. He said police do not prevent crimes.

