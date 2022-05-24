BREITBART:

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), one of only 11 Senate Republicans who voted against a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, says the “war zone” at the United States-Mexico border is “much worse” than what he witnessed at the Poland-Ukraine border.

While visiting the U.S.-Mexico border over the last few days, Marshall exclusively told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily in an interview that the “human tragedy” he has seen from human smuggling to drug trafficking is “the most threatening situation” facing Americans, not the war in Ukraine.

“We’ve already done more than all the rest of the world has done,” Marshall said of his vote against spending another $40 billion in American tax dollars on the war in Ukraine.

“We have 107,000 American troops on the front NATO line … meanwhile, the biggest, the most threatening situation right now from a national security standpoint … is the southern border,” he continued.

“We need to spend $25 billion right now to fix this border. I’m calling on Joe Biden to come down and see for himself what’s really going on,” Marshall said. “It’s a human tragedy. This place turns into a war zone every night.”

READ MORE