Mediaite:

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who was a prominent Atlanta preacher before he was elected to the Senate, deleted a tweet on Easter Sunday that drew allegations of heresy.

“The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Warnock wrote in the tweet posted Sunday morning. “Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves.”

The comment from Warnock, who was a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, landed the senator in hot water.

Two representative responses. There must have been many more, because Warnock deleted the tweet

