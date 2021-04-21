Just the News:

Sen. Rand Paul during an interview on The Water Cooler with host David Brody described National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci as an elitist and a well-intentioned liar.

“You know I think Dr. Fauci is well intended, but I think he’s like many liberal elites,” Paul said, remarking that Fauci believes “the common man is not smart enough to make decisions, so he will make these decisions for you.

But in the process he may have to tell you a few lies because it’s for you, it’s for the betterment of mankind.

These are sort of noble lies as Plato said.

And these would be like telling you in the beginning that no masks work because he didn’t want you to buy the N95 masks,” Paul said, adding that Fauci also lied by saying that all masks work.

Paul said that cloth masks are not effective in shielding against COVID-19, but N95 masks do offer protection when used properly: “And really they only work in the hospital setting when you’re very careful, throw them away, wear gloves, wash your hands before and after, are incredibly cautious. But if you’re in the hospital and you want to go visit a COVID patient or you’re taking care of a COVID patient, the hospital will not let you enter the room with a cloth mask because they don’t work.”

