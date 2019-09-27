BREITBART:

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) now supports Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) green card giveaway bill, which will allow investors to reward many more Indian graduates for taking middle-class jobs from American college graduates. Perdue’s decision to end his opposition to the bill clears the way for Lee to rush his bill through the Senate on Thursday.

If no other senators object, Lee’s bill will move through the Senate, putting it much closer to becoming law. The bill allows investors and their companies to reward many more Indian graduates who agree to take the college graduate jobs needed by young American graduates. The reward is the grant of 120,000 invaluable green cards — up from roughly 20,000 today — to the Indian outsourcing workers and their families. That’s a huge boost for the investors in the U.S.-India Outsourcing Economy, who now import Indian graduates to spike stock prices by chopping white-collar payroll costs.

So Perdue’s retreat is also a huge economic hit to the roughly 800,000 Americans who are graduating in 2019 with degrees in health care, science, engineering, accounting, business, software, math, or architecture. The bill could also disrupt the immigration system for many other foreign migrants, including younger “dreamer” illegals and university scientists, as well as the next wave of foreign students, scientists, and professionals who are seeking to move into the United States.