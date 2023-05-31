The agreement reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden is an “absolute disaster for conservatives,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

“You look at it and you wonder, where are the conservatives?” Paul said on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “There are no real cuts in spending. Basically, there are cuts in the proposed rate of increased spending, but the budget still explodes.”

Paul explained that the estimated addition to the national debt will be $4 trillion over the next two years, however, there is no actual dollar amount written into the deal, so there is no hard limit to how much is able to be spent, only an end date.

“So, for two years, they can borrow as much as they want … by pushing it out two years, we’ll have a new congress by then,” Paul said.

“I think this is an absolute disaster for conservatives. They shouldn’t tolerate it, and they should watch how their representatives vote. And boy, we need new ones. If anybody supports this that you think is a conservative, we need to send them home,” Paul continued.

Paul added that he has a plan for the Senate bill, which would consist of new spending caps.

