Sen. Menendez says cash found in jackets was from savings account, refuses to resign

Sen. Bob Menendez on Monday denounced efforts to prosecute him on federal bribery charges, saying he withdrew piles of cash that federal agents found at his home that they claim link him to the crimes — because he is the son of Cuban immigrants.

“For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies, and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba,” Menendez (D-NJ), 69, said at a press conference in his hometown of Union City.

“Now this may seem old-fashioned, but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived over those 30 years.”

Menendez ducked out immediately after he made remarks in English and Spanish, ignoring shouted questions from the approximately 50 reporters in the room.

