Sen John Kennedy reads pornographic passages from LGBT children’s books out loud in Congress

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing titled “How censorship limits liberty and literature.” Among those in attendance were officials from Illinois who recently passed a law prohibiting parents from being able to remove pornographic books from their children’s schools.

A number of prominent Republicans used their time to read from such books in an attempt to convince lawmakers that some content is, in fact, inappropriate for certain age groups.

“Let’s take two books that have been much discussed,” Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said, holding up passages from “Genderqueer” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

“I put some lube on and got him on his knees, and I began to slide into him from behind,” Kennedy said, quoting from the latter text. “I pulled out of him and kissed him while he masturbated. He asked me to turn over while he slipped a condom on himself.”

“This was my ass,” Kennedy continued, still quoting, “and I was struggling to imagine someone inside. He got on top and slowly inserted himself into me; it was the worst pain I think I have ever felt in my life. Eventually I felt a mix of pleasure with pain.”

Kennedy switched over to Genderqueer, reading a sexually explicit passage about using a strap-on dildo.

“I am going to give you the blowjob of your life, then I want you inside of me,” he quoted, entering those words into the Congressional record.

