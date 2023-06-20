Sen. John Fetterman’s Monday Twitter post celebrating Juneteenth and “Black lives” was mocked by users of the social media platform — who were quick to point out that the Pennsylvania Democrat had once pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger.

“Happy Juneteenth! Today we celebrate emancipation + reflect on the long shadow of systemic racism in America,” Fetterman wrote on the social media platform.

“PA always stands by the unshakeable truth that Black families matter + Black lives matter,” the former mayor of Braddock, Pa., added.

The post triggered a flood of replies, with some users accusing Fetterman of engaging in racial profiling during a 2013 incident in which he pursued a running African American man and pulled a shotgun on him because he wrongly believed the man had been involved in a shooting.

“Senator, why don’t you tell that story about that time you chased a black jogger and held a shotgun on him because you thought he was a criminal?” former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a tweet.

