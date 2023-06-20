Sen. John Fetterman ripped for pulling shotgun on unarmed black jogger after Juneteenth post

Sen. John Fetterman’s Monday Twitter post celebrating Juneteenth and “Black lives” was mocked by users of the social media platform — who were quick to point out that the Pennsylvania Democrat had once pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger.

“Happy Juneteenth! Today we celebrate emancipation + reflect on the long shadow of systemic racism in America,” Fetterman wrote on the social media platform.

“PA always stands by the unshakeable truth that Black families matter + Black lives matter,” the former mayor of Braddock, Pa., added.

The post triggered a flood of replies, with some users accusing Fetterman of engaging in racial profiling during a 2013 incident in which he pursued a running African American man and pulled a shotgun on him because he wrongly believed the man had been involved in a shooting.

“Senator, why don’t you tell that story about that time you chased a black jogger and held a shotgun on him because you thought he was a criminal?” former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a tweet.

