REAL CLEAR POLITICS:

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told men to “shut up and step up” when it comes to Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accusation. Asked whether her being one of four women on the Senate Judiciary Committee impacts the Kavanaugh confirmation proceedings, Senator Hirono says, “I just want to say to the men of this country: Just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change.”

“Not only do women like Dr. Ford, who bravely comes forward, need to be heard, but they need to be believed. They need to be believed,” Hirono said. “We cannot continue the victimization and the smearing of someone like Dr. Ford.”

“We have to create an environment where women can come forward and be heard and be listened to. I want to thank Dr. Ford. I commend her courage. I believe her,” the Senator said.

Hirono told the media that she would “expect the members of the press” to “talk about how unfair” Kavanaugh’s accuser is being treated at a press conference Tuesday evening.