Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that Republicans could move to impeach Vice President Kamala Harris — arguing that former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial over provoking the Capitol riot “opened Pandora’s Box.”

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” a day after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit the former president on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection,” the South Carolina Republican argued that the vice president’s support for a fund that bailed out protesters over the summer could leave her liable for the same punishment.

“And if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House,” Graham said.

“Because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. So we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here and I’m sad for the country?”​

Graham was referring to Harris’ support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, before she became President Biden’s running mate, which helped protesters post bail.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the​ ​@MNFreedomFund​ ​to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she said on Twitter in June.

But the fund, which opposed the concept of cash bail​​, was used to secure the relief of a number of convicted ​violent ​criminals as well as protesters over the summer​ who were rallying against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.​​

A Fox News report found that ​among the people bailed out by the MFF were a suspect who shot at police, a twice-convicted sex offender, and a woman accused of killing a friend.​

It wasn’t clear who allegedly “broke somebody’s head open,” however.

Graham also spoke about the possibility of impeaching Harris in an interview earlier this month with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, when he ​tried to discourage Democrats from calling witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, noting that it would prolong the proceedings and implicate Harris.

“If you’re going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this thing out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris’ tape play where she bailed people out of jail,” Graham said.

“What more could you do to incite future violence, than to pay the bail of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops​,” Graham added. ​”How’s that not inciting future violence? Be careful what you wish for my Democratic colleagues, be careful what you wish for.”

