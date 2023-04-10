South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a televised interview Sunday that he was “open” to having U.S. troops on the ground defending Taiwan from a potential attack by China.

“So, the question for the Congress: Should we have a defense agreement with the island of Taiwan? We don’t — should we have one?” The Hill reported Graham saying during a televised interview on Sunday. “But yes, I’d be very much open to using U.S. forces to defend Taiwan, because it’s in our national security interest to do so.”

After House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting in California on Wednesday, China has vowed “resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,’ the The Associated Press reported.

