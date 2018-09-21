CNS NEWS:

Giving Christine Blasey Ford the opportunity to testify about her unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is, somehow, silencing her, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) declared Wednesday night.

Refusing to launch an FBI investigation into Ford’s claims is also “silencing her,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a tweet:

“Denying Dr. Ford an FBI investigation is silencing her. Forcing her into a sham hearing is silencing her. And pushing through Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation is silencing her.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has offered Ford four options:

A public hearing;

A private hearing;

A public staff interview; or

A private staff interview.

“I am even willing to have my staff travel to Dr. Ford in California — or anywhere else — to obtain her testimony,” Grassley said, noting that Judge Kavanaugh “immediately agreed to cooperate” and he sat for a transcribed interview, under penalty of felony, on Monday.