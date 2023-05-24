Sen. Dianne Feinstein is being shielded from interacting with reporters and photographers on Capitol Hill, following her return to Congress from a months-long battle with health complications.

Aides are physically barring members of the press from interacting with the 89-year-old senator, and the office of the Senate sergeant-at-arms last week prohibited journalists from taking pictures of or documenting Feinstein’s arrival at the Capitol, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A spokesman for Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement that the senator’s office has coordinated with Capitol Police “for safety reasons” but has not asked officers to stop photojournalists from taking pictures.

“Our office has not asked photographers to not take pictures of her in her wheelchair,” Adam Russell said. “We did ask, and continue to ask for safety reasons, that photographers and reporters give her space, particularly when entering and exiting her vehicle.”

