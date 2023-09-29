Sen. Dianne Feinstein Passes Away at 90, Gavin Newsom to Appoint Successor

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has passed away at the age of 90.Feinstein was nearing the end of her sixth Senate term after previously serving as Mayor of San Francisco.

The California Senator stepped down from her perch atop the powerful Judiciary Committee due to poor health and political pressure after bouts with illness had prevented her from reporting to work, most notably for three months in 2022, and reports of her diminished capacity, including her inability to remember her colleague’s names.The Senator’s death comes as Congress is barreling towards a shutdown as government funding ends on September 30.Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) will appoint her successor. He has said he would appoint an interim Senator in the event of Feinstein’s death.

READ MORE