Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, wife charged with bribery

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine have been indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to their allegedly “corrupt relationship” three businessmen from their home state to protect those men and benefit the nation of Egypt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. ET Friday to discuss the indictment, which also charges the three businessmen: Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

The indictment says that the Democrat Menendez and his wife from at least 2018 through 2022 accepted “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using Menendez’s power and influence as Senator” to benefit the men and Egypt.

“Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-who job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value,” according to the indictment issued by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife Nadine Arslanian arrive for a reception honoring of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Mitsotakis in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.

READ MORE