Sen. Bob Menendez Accused of Accepting Bribes from Qatari Royal Family

Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has been slapped with additional allegations of accepting bribes from the Qatari royal family.

“The new allegations accuse Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to all prior counts, of making positive comments about Qatar in exchange for items of value, including luxury wristwatches,” reported ABC NY.

The wristwatches allegedly offered to Menendez were valued between $10,000 and $24,000, according to the new indictment. Fred Daibes, the co-defendant, was quoted in the indictment as saying, “how about one of these?” to Menendez in a message alongside photos of the watches. The two men allegedly attended an event in New York hosted by the Qatari government. Per ABC NY:

Two days later, September 29, 2021, Daibes sent Menendez a message about a Senate resolution supportive of Qatar as the Qatari Investment Company considered a real estate investment with Daibes.



By March of 2022 the Qataris were offering Nadine Menendez tickets to the Formula One Grand Prix in Florida, prosecutors said, and by 2023 the Qatari Investment Company completed a joint venture with Daibes worth tens of millions of dollars.

The indictment further claims that Menendez “continued to receive things of value” from the Qataris.

READ MORE