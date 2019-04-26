FOX NEWS:

Police have arrested a semi-driver accused of causing a fiery multi-vehicle wreck Thursday on Interstate 70 near Denver that left at least four people dead and at least six more injured.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Texas, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, police said. He is slated to appear in court on Saturday for an advisement hearing. The charges stemmed from interviews and evidence, Lakewood police spokesman Ty Countryman said.

Authorities said it did not appear drugs or alcohol were involved and the crash does not appear to be intentional. Officials said they were looking into whether the truck’s brakes were working. Aguilera-Mederos was not seriously injured in the crash.

Law enforcement officials said the coroner’s office was working on determining the identities of those who died. Six people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately clear.