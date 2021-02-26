Haaretz:

Bernie Sanders Slams Israel for Sending COVID Vaccines Abroad While Palestinians ‘Still Waiting’

U.S. senator says Israel responsible for health of Palestinians under its control, ‘outrageous’ for Netanayhu ‘to reward his foreign allies’

Senator Bernie Sanders slammed the Israeli government for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to countries with which it has bolstered relations in recent years before sending vaccines to Palestinians.

“As the occupying power, Israel is responsible for the health of all the people under its control,” Sanders tweeted. “It is outrageous that Netanyahu would use spare vaccines to reward his foreign allies while so many Palestinians in the occupied territories are still waiting.”

Israel will send a few thousand doses of vaccines to several countries with which it has boosted its ties in recent years – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Guatemala and Honduras. Israel is also expected to send additional vaccines to health care workers in the West Bank, as well as another unnamed country, as confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“In light of the successful vaccination campaign in Israel, the leading country in the world in inoculating the population, Israel has received many requests from the countries of the world to assist with the supply of vaccines,” the Prime Minister’s Office statement read.

