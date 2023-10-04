Self-Described ‘COO of Antifa’ Gets ‘Stabbed to Death by Black Male in Brooklyn’; Cops plead for help in desperate hunt for on-the-run killer

The NYPD is pleading for the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspect who stabbed a 32-year-old social justice advocate in a cold blooded killing that occurred in Brooklyn in the early hours of Monday morning.

Within hours of Ryan Carson’s tragic death in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of the city, his friends and colleagues had organized a candlelight vigil in which one called his murder ‘unthinkable.’

As of Wednesday morning, there is still no arrest in the killing. Sources told CBS New York that there is no physical description of the subject but witnesses have said that he was ‘acting irrationally’ before the killing.

Video from Monday morning showed him kicking over scooters before Carson walked over and appeared to ask him what he was doing – sparking the deadly confrontation.

