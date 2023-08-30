Segregation Makes a Comeback: Florida Elementary School Holds Assembly About Black Students’ Test Scores Only

When you hear the word “segregation,” it likely conjures images dating from the Jim Crow era that depict water fountains saying “Whites Only” or bathrooms and diner counters sporting similar signs. You likely wouldn’t think of seeing or hearing of such a practice in the modern era, not post-Civil Rights movement. Surely we’ve progressed beyond that, right? Well, think again, dear reader, because it seems segregation is making a comeback.

According to a report from TheBlaze, a teacher and principal employed by a Florida public school were handed an extreme disciplinary measure so severe one has to wonder how they will ever recover, and by that I mean a paid vacation, er, leave, after parents discovered the school went full Jim Crow and held an assembly where black students were segregated from the rest of the population to chat about how badly they did on testing.

This just goes to show you that even in a great state run by a fairly diehard conservative governor and state government, public education has been so corrupted by liberal ideology that it still resembles a bacteria-infested toilet bowl.

So who is guilty of bringing back segregation? It has to be those awful racist Hitler-wannabe Republicans, right? Wrong. As has proven to be the case historically, hardcore left-wingers are the ones who champion the reinstitution of segregation.

The assembly was held just a few days ago at Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County, Fla. The so-called “educators” involved in the shenanigans proceeded to yank black fourth- and fifth-graders out of the overall student population and plopped them down in presentations that were allegedly supposed to address those who scored less than a three.

