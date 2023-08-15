Seething Rudy Giuliani calls his indictment ‘an affront to American democracy’

A seething Rudy Giuliani has branded his indictment ‘an affront to American democracy’ and called the Georgia officials who have brought charges against him, Donald Trump and 17 others the ‘real criminals’. The indictment lists a litany of telephone calls made by Giuliani, the former president and others to various state officials for the purpose, it says, of unlawfully appointing fake electors to swing the Electoral College in Trump’s favor.

The former Trump lawyer alone is facing 13 felony counts including accusations of harassment of two Fulton County poll workers. Speaking overnight, he said the indictment ‘does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system. He called it ‘just the next chapter in a book of lies with the purpose of framing President Donald Trump and anyone willing to take on the ruling regime.’

