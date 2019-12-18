CBS NEWS:

Sometimes, the greatest gift is not found under a Christmas tree. And for one New York boy, a lost pug received a heartfelt hug.

A boy who lost his dog several weeks ago had an emotional reunion with his 2-year-old dog Dec. 3, WGRZ reported. April Licata, of Rochester, surprised her son when she picked him up at school. The pug, named Piper, wagged his tail furiously in the front seat of the family car as he saw Carter Licata approach, the television station reported.

The boy’s reaction was priceless.