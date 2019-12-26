NEW YORK POST:

A wild brawl erupted at an upstate New York mall on Christmas Eve, with the fighters wreaking havoc in The Beef Jerky Outlet.

In a viral clip posted to Twitter at least 10 people battle each other in the melee at Albany’s Crossgates Mall.

A number of combatants appear to single out one person, throwing punches and forcing them into a wall, knocking down display items in the process.

One person in the video can be heard shouting, “Out of the store, out of the store!”