NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

There's not a single confirmed case of an Asian infected in NYC. Stop discriminating cause the virus definitely doesn't. #racist #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Wt1NPOuQdy — Celia Au (@ItsCeliaAu) March 4, 2020

A man was caught on video spraying Febreze at an Asian straphanger on a Brooklyn train amid coronavirus fears, and the incident is now being investigated as a possible hate crime, officials said Thursday. A video of the spraydown posted on social media captures a man spritzing the air freshener around an Asian man on a N train as it headed into the Eighth Ave. station about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS