New York Daily News:

A robber brutally stabbed two deli workers in Queens in a horrifying caught-on-video attack that caused a lung collapse in one victim — and then stole $400 in cash, cops said Monday.

The relentless bandit appeared to strike at random just before 9 p.m. Saturday inside the MSK Deli on 164th St. at 85th Ave. in Jamaica Hills.

He was trying to fill a cup with hot water near a coffee machine, and when two employees tried to help him out, he pulled a knife from his hoodie.

The robber then lunged at one man, 67, stabbing him in the chest close to his neck, then ran behind the counter and stabbed another man, also 67, in the chest and back.

The robber grabbed cash from the register, and chased after a third man in the deli, who escaped his blade, police said.

Medics took one victim to Jamaica Hospital, and the other to Booth Memorial Hospital. Both were in stable condition.

Police released video of the attack Monday, and are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (800_ 577-TIPS.

