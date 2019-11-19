NEW YORK POST:

Video footage captured the moment Texas police officers burst through a hotel room door and rescue a kidnapped 8-year-old girl hiding in a basket of laundry.

The body camera footage released by police shows cops in Fort Worth bang on the door and demand the kidnapper raise his hands when they enter the room.

Once they have the suspect in handcuffs, cops then locate the kidnapped girl, who was in a basket.

“Got her, we got her, we got her,” one of the officer’s yells, according to the video.

The dramatic scene capped a frantic search by police. The 8-year-old who was snatched off a street while walking with her mother on May 18, NBC News reported.

