The city’s top cop has launched an investigation into a disturbing viral video that appears to show a group of NYPD police officers stomping a 20-year-old man suspected of smoking pot on a Brooklyn street. “Ahhh!! Take your hands off me! What are you doing! Help!” Fitzroy Gayle screams during the two-minute cellphone video recorded by a bystander and shared more than five million times since appearing online Wednesday night. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday the video shows some “disturbing points” during the 8 p.m. Wednesday arrest. A plainclothes cop confronted Gayle at Glenwood Road and E. 100th St. in Canarsie. “Tell me what crime did I commit?” Gayle repeatedly asked the officer, who refused to answer. “You’re supposed to tell me, that’s the law.”
