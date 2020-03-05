NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

I’m walking home from work and this undercover cop was holding this man. The guy asked for the cop to identify himself, he ignore that. He asked what crime he commit, he ignore that too. I pulled out my phone. You can hear the guy screaming “I never thought it would happen to me” pic.twitter.com/YW2dI3g8fk — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

The city’s top cop has launched an investigation into a disturbing viral video that appears to show a group of NYPD police officers stomping a 20-year-old man suspected of smoking pot on a Brooklyn street. “Ahhh!! Take your hands off me! What are you doing! Help!” Fitzroy Gayle screams during the two-minute cellphone video recorded by a bystander and shared more than five million times since appearing online Wednesday night. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday the video shows some “disturbing points” during the 8 p.m. Wednesday arrest. A plainclothes cop confronted Gayle at Glenwood Road and E. 100th St. in Canarsie. “Tell me what crime did I commit?” Gayle repeatedly asked the officer, who refused to answer. “You’re supposed to tell me, that’s the law.”

