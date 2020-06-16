Daily Wire:

On Wednesday, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA) gifted Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, a folded, encased American flag during a photo-op.

The House Speaker posted the images to her Facebook page and notified the public that the flag she gifted Philonise was “the flag that flew over the Capitol on the day of his brother’s murder.”

“Philonise Floyd’s heart-wrenching testimony to the House Judiciary Committee left its mark on us all,” the high ranking Democrat captioned the photo, along with two others. “May this flag, which flew over the Capitol on the day of his brother’s murder, serve as a symbol of our shared commitment to securing justice for George and all victims of police violence.”

Folded American flags, known as burial flags, are often given to the families of our fallen United States Military members or first responders.

“A United States flag is provided, at no cost, to drape the casket or accompany the urn of a deceased Veteran who served honorably in the U. S. Armed Forces,” the government website for Veterans Affairs says. “It is furnished to honor the memory of a Veteran’s military service to his or her country.”

According to the VA, here are some examples of who is eligible for the burial flags:

1. Veteran who served during wartime

2. Veteran who died on active duty after May 27, 1941

3. Veteran who served after January 31, 1955

4. Peacetime Veteran who was discharged or released before June 27, 1950 after serving at least one enlistment, or for a disability incurred or aggravated in line of duty

5. Certain persons who served in the organized military forces of the Commonwealth of the Philippines while in service of the U.S. Armed Forces and who died on or after April 25, 1951

6. Certain former members of the Selected Reserves

