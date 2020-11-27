New York Daily News:

The moose are loose.

Animals in Utah and wildlife officials are celebrating the success of an animal-specific bridge, built over a highway in 2018 to protect animals and drivers.

“It’s working!” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wrote in a Facebook post. “As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well.”

I-80 runs through Parleys Canyon about 10 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, and the six lanes of high-speed traffic pose a serious danger to wildlife in the canyon.

There were 106 animal-vehicle collisions in the two years before the $5 million bridge was built, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Data for the most recent two years is not yet available.

The faux-verpass helped bears, moose, deer, bobcats and other animals cross the road.

No chickens were spotted.

