SEE IT: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the face by stranger near Central Park; agent says ‘he is fine’

Actor Rick Moranis was randomly punched in the face in a caught-on-camera attack near his Upper West Side home, police and sources said.

The “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” star was walking south on Central Park West near W. 70th St. around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a man dressed in a black “I Love New York” hooded sweatshirt with a backpack slung over his shoulders clocked Moranis with a closed fist, said sources.

Surveillance video released Friday by police shows Moranis dropping to the ground as the suspect calmly walks away.

